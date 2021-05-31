COVID vaccines to be available to all under 65 in Japan at same time

The coronavirus vaccination rollout for people under the age of 65 in Japan will be carried out at the same time as those with underlying conditions to help speed up the process, the health minister said Sunday.
The health ministry had already instructed municipalities to begin sending vaccination vouchers to all those eligible under 65 from the middle of June. But now, even those without underlying medical conditions will be able to get their jab upon receiving the voucher next month.
While those with underlying conditions will generally be given priority, "if we wait until everyone (with underlying conditions) has been vaccinated, we don't know when it will be completed," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura said on a program aired by public broadcaster NHK.
Those who qualify to receive priority vaccinations will need to report to municipalities independently, as the government has no data available as to exactly how many people are eligible.
Japan's vaccination program was launched in February for front-line health workers and expanded to those 65 and older in April. The government planned to vaccinate those with underlying conditions, those working for nursing homes and finally, the general public after finishing vaccinating the elderly by July 31.
But the government is looking to speed up the country's vaccine rollout, which has lagged behind other countries, with just 6 percent of its population having received at least one dose. With the medical system remaining strained, the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures was extended on Friday by three weeks to June 20, just over a month before the Olympics begin in the capital.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said Saturday in an internet program that the government will leave the decision about who should be prioritized once the inoculation of the elderly is completed to the municipalities.
Tamura said he wants local governments to prepare to administer vaccinations to those eligible under 65, prioritizing those with underlying conditions.
The central government is also considering administering U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc's vaccine, which was approved in Japan in May, at workplaces, to further accelerate the rollout, he said.
Large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers run by Self-Defense Forces personnel will begin full-scale operations from Monday, a week after opening, raising the maximum number of inoculations per day to 10,000 in Tokyo and 5,000 in Osaka.
The centers, which currently target those 65 and older, are available to about 9 million people in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area and about 4.7 million people in the three western Japanese prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.
The state of emergency, currently in place over the nine prefectures and Okinawa, which was recently added as the 10th prefecture, may be lifted before its June 20 expiration depending on the infection situation, but "measures must continue to be taken even after it is lifted to prevent a resurgence," Tamura said.© KYODO
16 Comments
Login to comment
obladi
I'm not holding my breath
thepersoniamnow
Wow, with the way this is worded, we should all be vaccinated within a month and Japan would be the fastest nation on earth to give the jab to all its peoples.
Well I guess there was nothing to worry about LOL
oldman_13
Sinovac?
Luddite
What a mess.
TokyoJoe
10,000 vaccinations a day capacity in Tokyo? We are in for the long haul here.
Asiaman7
Excellent plan!
Eyeblack
I've never been against vaccines, however something seems wrong with this.
AG
Metropolitan Tokyo Area has around 38 million people, but lets consider the 9 million this article mentions, which is referred to the 23 wards:
9 million / 10,000 = 900
900/365 = 2,46 years.
Considering the usual J-Gov bureaucracy and delays, lets be positive and hope we will take...
At least 4 years to vaccinate the Tokyo population.
Zoroto
Is this a joke? I am not seeing a smiley-face anywhere.
Zoroto
Well, I am not holding my breath or waiting for these inept idiots to finish their discussions and form a plan. Going to get the Johnson&Johnson in the US in early July.
When my turn comes up in Japan (2022 at the earliest), it will be time for a booster anyhow.
rowiko68
"The central government is also considering administering ... the vaccine at workplaces to further accelerate the rollout."
I thought that one of the main problems with the vaccination program was a lack of personnel authorized to give a jab... So how exactly this plan is going to help accelerate the rollout is not quite clear to me...
HoldingYouAccountable
It is good to see Japan always HAS a plan. However, all of their "plans" fail..time.and.time.again.
Yukijin
This is a step in the right direction.
BlackFlagCitizen
By the time Japan finishes vaccinating everyone, Covid would probably be eradicated in the rest of the world.
Ikebookuro
Can we start the week with some positivity please? Finally this is some good news.
nonu6976
So if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you have to go to your doctor, get a certificate that says you have a medical condition, then submit that to your ward office, who will then send you a vaccination voucher sometime in the future. Wow - that sounds really efficient.
Of course the logical thing to do, is to just go to your doctor, who probably already knows your medical history, and you can get the vaccine shot right then and there.
divinda
Though this defies the logic of science since over 65s are the most vulnerable, it should be understood that this has been announced suddenly ONLY to give justification for the plan to vaccinate all the OLYMPIC ATHELETES starting this week.
MarkX
I think what this means is that it will be up to the company to find a doctor or nurse to provide the injection. Thus alleviating this burden from the Ministry of Health and forcing it on the companies.
louisferdinandc
I am guessing it’s at least 10万 per day, which would still be a third of what my under-developing country Italy is doing, or 100万, which would be wishful thinking of course, but definitely not 10,000 per day unless we have officially entered a new Era of Absurdity.
Newgirlintown
Seriously, if they pull this off and we can all get vaccinated fairly soon then someone needs a $£%#n medal for sorting this mess out. If it’s just business as usual and just another bit of PR then I’ll be the first to say €#%£ you to this inept government. Let’s see what happens.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Everyday they change their “proposals”. Absolutely do not trust any of them.