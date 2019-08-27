Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Crack in Osaka train's undercarriage prompts 'serious incident' probe

OSAKA

Transport authorities launched a probe Tuesday into how an airport express train with a crack in its undercarriage went into service in Osaka Prefecture, deeming it a "serious incident" that could have led to an accident.

Two railway accident investigators from the Japan Transport Safety Board held hearings at the Osaka-based Nankai Electric Railway Co after the 14-centimeter crack was discovered under the limited express "rapi:t" train early Saturday.

The railway operator, which had found a similar-sized crack on another train in April, said it conducted an emergency inspection early Tuesday in the wake of the latest discovery and found yet another crack on the undercarriage of another train.

The crack was discovered after a conductor detected an abnormal sound coming from the coupling between the second and third carriages of the six-car passenger train while it was traveling from Namba Station to Kansai International Airport on Friday afternoon.

An attendant checked the train at the time, but it completed its service for the day before further inspections were conducted at a depot in Osaka, where the crack was then discovered near the motor on the undercarriage of the second car.

The train in question was built in 1994, according to the operator.

