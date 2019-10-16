Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Crew from N Korean ship fall overboard near Japan: NHK

0 Comments
TOKYO

Crew of a suspected North Korean ship fell overboard in the Sea of Japan near Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

It was not clear if the broadcaster was referring to a member of the crew, more than one member of the crew or the vessel's entire crew.

No further details were available in the NHK report.

Japan's Coast Guard could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.

This month, Japan rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing boat that sank after it was involved in a crash with a Japanese patrol boat that was chasing it out of Japanese waters, the Coast Guard said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nightlife

Kawasaki Halloween Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways You Can Benefit From Having a Financial Planner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo