Those leaving the boat will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at government-designated dormitories. Photo: AFP
national

Crew starts disembarking from virus-hit cruise ship for new quarantine

1 Comment
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Crew members from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Yokohama began leaving the vessel Thursday for a new quarantine on-shore, the government said.

"Today, 240 crew members are leaving the ship and this disembarking operation will continue for a couple of days," a health ministry official told AFP.

Those leaving the ship will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, before being allowed to leave Japan, they said. The government used the college dorms to conduct a 14-day quarantine of some Japanese nationals who evacuated from Wuhan and its surrounding areas of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Hundreds of crew members of the Diamond Princess remained on the vessels to continue operations while Japanese officials placed thousands of passengers in a quarantine after the ship arrived on Feb 3.

But the quarantine has been heavily criticized after more than 700 people on board tested positive for the virus.

Hundreds of passengers who tested negative were allowed to depart the vessel after the 14-day quarantine on-board, but several have since been diagnosed with the virus.

The health ministry has also admitted that it allowed some travelers to go home without testing them during the quarantine period.

The ship carried about 3,700 passengers and crew members when it reached Yokohama.

Several nations, including the U.S., Australia and the Philippines, have used chartered flights to repatriate hundreds of their citizens, including crew members. Passengers and crew members who tested positive for the virus are in hospitals in Japan.

A total of four people who were hospitalised after being taken off the ship have died.

Several government officials working on the ship have themselves contracted the infection, but authorities have defended a policy of not uniformly testing those working on the vessel, arguing that medical experts have the skills to avoid infections.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
How about not just the crew, but also the remaining passengers (if there are still any left)?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not sure if this has been mentioned in other stories and comments but in the foreign press yesterday..

"Princess Cruises announces global search for best-in-class cleaning and disinfection service provider,”

I know of at least two cleaning contractors in Australia that have been approached. Princess will provide air tickets to Japan, accommodation for six days and wages to assist with cleaning the ship.

Good luck with that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

