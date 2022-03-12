Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Books about Ukraine and Russia are on display in a special corner of a bookstore in Tokyo. Photo: KYODO
national

War drives Japanese publishers to reprint books on Ukraine, Russia

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese publishing companies are increasingly reprinting books as well as giving free online access to manga on Ukraine and Russia amid heightened interest among readers following Moscow's invasion of the Eastern European country.

But some firms are wary and rather low key in promoting the republished materials out of consideration for the victims, whose numbers continue to grow in the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "I feel guilty about the sales," a publishing industry official said.

Among the firms is Chuokoron-Shinsha Inc which reprinted 30,000 copies of "Monogatari: Ukuraina no Rekishi" (Stories of Ukrainian History) by Yuji Kurokawa, former Japanese ambassador to Ukraine.

Since the book was first published in 2002, orders for it have gone up whenever Ukraine attracts international attention such as Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Chuokoron-Shinsha said.

Chikumashobo Ltd reprinted 20,000 copies of "Gendai Roshia no Gunji Senryaku" (Modern Russia's Military Strategy) by Yu Koizumi, a lecturer at the University of Tokyo's Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology.

Koizumi appears frequently on television to answer questions on the Ukraine crisis and interpret Russia's military action.

Kodansha Ltd has made six chapters of its "Funso Deshitara Hatta Made" (If there's conflict, go to Hatta) series available for free on its webcomic site Comic Days.

The chapters in the series by Motohiro Den involve Ukraine in the story, which follows titular character Yuri Hatta, a "geopolitical risk consultant," who travels the world solving problems.

Publib LLC has also scrambled to reprint copies of guidebook "Ukuraina Fan Bukku" (Ukraine Fan Book), written by Takashi Hirano, Japanese language editor for Ukraine's state-run Ukrinform news agency.

A revised manuscript for the book was submitted to Publib on Feb 24, the same day that Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

"Towns that have become battlefields actually have many charms," said Yoshiro Hamazaki, president of Publib. "That is what the book helps to understand."

Another publisher said the "invasion itself is a sad story," expressing hope that the books could "help readers understand the background of the invasion and know about Ukraine."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

But some firms are wary and rather low key in promoting the republished materials out of consideration for the victims, whose numbers continue to grow in the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "I feel guilty about the sales," a publishing industry official said.

I was taken aback by this guy's feelings until I read this...

"Towns that have become battlefields actually have many charms," said Yoshiro Hamazaki, president of Publib. "That is what the book helps to understand."

This is just so tone-deaf and inappropriate...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo