Criticism keeps swirling over Tokyo Olympic chief's sexist comments

Yoshiro Mori, right, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, bows after his news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Controversial remarks about women by the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee continued to draw criticism on Friday with Japanese ministers voicing concerns over the comments globally seen as sexist.

"I would like him to respond adequately so he does not repeat what he did," Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told a press conference, referring to Yoshiro Mori, who this week said women talk too much during meetings and later apologized for the comments.

Hashimoto said she spoke with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach over the phone on Thursday night. Bach asked the Japanese government to continue working toward the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Hashimoto.

Both the IOC and International Paralympic Committee released comments stating that Mori's apology closed the matter.

The remarks by Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, have triggered backlash both at home and abroad, complicating the efforts by the Tokyo Olympic organizers to deal with low public support to hold the games this summer despite a global resurgence of the virus.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the comments were "impermissible" and told reporters that she was at a loss for words when she learned about the remarks.

"It is the mission of the metropolitan government and the organizing committee to host a safe and secure games, but now we are facing a serious situation," Koike, the first female governor of the capital, said at the metropolitan government office.

"The IOC has said the matter is closed, but I have heard that games volunteers have resigned and people have made phone calls in protest, so we need to look into that," she added.

Japanese Olympic Committee chief Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters that Mori's comments, which were made during an online JOC meeting on Wednesday, "violate the Olympic spirit."

When asked about increasing gender diversity among board members of the JOC, Mori complained about what he believes is women's tendency to talk much and have "a strong sense of rivalry," adding when one female member raises her hand to speak, "everyone ends up saying something."

Mori apologized on Thursday for his "inappropriate" comments but insisted he will not resign despite mounting calls for his removal.

"He has apologized and retracted (the remarks). I understand there are many opinions, but I would like him to serve in his position until the end," said Yamashita.

Takuya Hirai, minister in charge of digital reform, told a press conference, "I can't imagine how he came up with the remarks. It is unacceptable."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the top government spokesman, admitted that Mori's remarks have triggered "various criticism."

"Given the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be held through the cooperation and understanding of not just Japanese people but the world, we hope each would respond by taking that into account and that the government will also make preparations from that standpoint," Kato said at a press conference.

'Gold medal' for sexism

Meanwhile, Mori's remarks have been given a "gold medal" for sexism from an international human rights advocacy group.

"Women in Japan are grossly underrepresented in sports federation leadership," although the Japanese Olympic Committee and the organizing committee, which Mori chairs, "have an important role to play when it comes to gender equality and stopping abuse of athletes," Human Rights Watch said in a report dated Thursday.

"With the global reckoning over #MeToo abuses, Japan's female athletes, including in gymnastics, swimming and wrestling, have made accusations of harassment and abuse," the New York-based rights group said, referring to the worldwide movement against sexual violence.

As the IOC has said that Olympic hosts must prohibit any form of discrimination, including on grounds of sex, Mori's comments show the Japanese government "urgently needs to reform its attitudes towards women, and a good place to start would be in sports," the nongovernmental organization said.

