Crowdfunding to aid eateries spreads as virus forces social distance

Crowdfunding is spreading across Japan to help eateries whose customers have drastically dwindled as social distancing becomes more widely practiced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Around 80 percent of the country's eateries have seen their February sales drop from a year earlier, and the monthlong state of emergency declared Tuesday is expected to exacerbate the situation, according to a foundation supporting small businesses.

In Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, a local advertising agency started a crowdfunding project backed by the city office to aid more than 100 eateries.

Interested individuals can buy tickets for meals at restaurants of their choosing once the pandemic subsides or make donations in principle above 30,000 yen via credit card through an online site linked to the city's website. The meal tickets are priced between 3,000 and 10,000 yen.

The project will last until May 10, after which the accrued money from the tickets and donations will be shared out among local eateries. It had received a total of around 8 million yen from about 680 individuals as of Friday noon.

The meal tickets are currently planned for use between June and November.

"If our eateries sector doesn't fare well, it will affect others like our processing and agricultural industries," said a city official managing the project. "We hope that it will spur customers to dine out after the situation over the coronavirus calms down."

Similar crowdfunding projects are being implemented by operators of eateries in cities where local authorities have urged residents to stay at home during weekends such as Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, and Kushiro in Hokkaido.

In Kushiro, a crowdfunding project that lasted from March 13 to April 3 received more than 10 million yen in total from around 550 people.

Ryota Ono, 42, the project's founder, said he is grateful for the donors who want to help the region, saying such help provides "emotional support."

"An increasing number of initiatives to help encourage eateries have been taken since many people have refrained from dining out but want to help these businesses," said a representative of Readyfor Inc., a crowdfunding platform.

