Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Crowdfunding to aid eateries spreads as virus forces social distance

0 Comments
KUSHIRO

Crowdfunding is spreading across Japan to help eateries whose customers have drastically dwindled as social distancing becomes more widely practiced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Around 80 percent of the country's eateries have seen their February sales drop from a year earlier, and the monthlong state of emergency declared Tuesday is expected to exacerbate the situation, according to a foundation supporting small businesses.

In Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, a local advertising agency started a crowdfunding project backed by the city office to aid more than 100 eateries.

Interested individuals can buy tickets for meals at restaurants of their choosing once the pandemic subsides or make donations in principle above 30,000 yen via credit card through an online site linked to the city's website. The meal tickets are priced between 3,000 and 10,000 yen.

The project will last until May 10, after which the accrued money from the tickets and donations will be shared out among local eateries. It had received a total of around 8 million yen from about 680 individuals as of Friday noon.

The meal tickets are currently planned for use between June and November.

"If our eateries sector doesn't fare well, it will affect others like our processing and agricultural industries," said a city official managing the project. "We hope that it will spur customers to dine out after the situation over the coronavirus calms down."

Similar crowdfunding projects are being implemented by operators of eateries in cities where local authorities have urged residents to stay at home during weekends such as Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, and Kushiro in Hokkaido.

In Kushiro, a crowdfunding project that lasted from March 13 to April 3 received more than 10 million yen in total from around 550 people.

Ryota Ono, 42, the project's founder, said he is grateful for the donors who want to help the region, saying such help provides "emotional support."

"An increasing number of initiatives to help encourage eateries have been taken since many people have refrained from dining out but want to help these businesses," said a representative of Readyfor Inc., a crowdfunding platform.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog