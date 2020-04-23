Crowding of Japan's leisure spots draws concern

Some leisure spots near Tokyo have seen crowds of visitors recently despite government instruction to stay home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, prompting local residents and municipalities to voice concerns about further potential spread of the virus.

Although it was a weekday, a beach near iconic Enoshima Island in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, drew about 100 surfers on Wednesday morning, with many of the cars in parking lots showing license plates from Tokyo or other prefectures.

A 64-year-old local resident said that during the previous weekend the popular beach was as packed with families and couples as it normally is in the summer, while young people gathered in local restaurants.

"Maybe they think it would not be serious if they are infected (with the coronavirus). But they should also think of the risk of infecting elderly people," he said.

After receiving more than 200 complaints about the huge crowd of tourists and traffic jams, the city issued a joint statement on Wednesday along with other entities such as a local chamber of commerce, urging people to refrain from sightseeing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with 10 municipalities, Fujisawa city also submitted a petition to the Kanagawa prefectural government calling for the closure of roads near the beach.

"It was a tough decision as a sightseeing city," Fujisawa Mayor Tsuneo Suzuki told a press conference.

People have also flocked to mountainous tourist spots for recreation rather than strictly observing stay-at-home guidance during the pandemic.

Mt Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture has drawn crowds of visitors, including many people from outside the eastern Japan prefecture.

Following complaints about the number of tourists, the Tsukuba city government shut down the destination's parking lots from Wednesday.

One lot on a hillside of the mountain drew around 600 cars on a Sunday earlier this month. Even on weekdays, about 100 cars are parked there, the prefectural government operating the facility said.

According to local officials, some visitors with picnic lunches failed to keep a safe distance away from others so as to avoid virus infection. Some visitors did not wear face masks.

Four associations in Japan involved in mountain activities have released a joint statement asking people to refrain from climbing until the threat of the coronavirus subsides.

The Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association, Japan Workers' Alpine Federation, Japanese Alpine Club and Japan Mountain Guides Association issued the appeal to climbers in a statement dated April 20, ahead of the Golden Week holidays which begin this year on April 29.

The statement said that continuing mountain sports activities carries the risk of catching or spreading the virus, and that it is not ideal to leave the city to enjoy the fresher air of rural areas at a time when the nation is being urged to self-isolate.

"We can't have people getting involved in accidents in the mountains when the health service is in danger of collapsing because of the coronavirus," said Takashi Kawashima, a top official of the Japan Workers' Alpine Federation.

