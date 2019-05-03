Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People gather outside the Imperial Palace before the first public appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Crowds gather for new emperor's first public greetings

TOKYO

Crowds started gathering in front of the entrance to the Imperial Palace early Saturday in anticipation of new Emperor Naruhito's first public greetings.

People started lining up at around 6 a.m. The emperor and other members of the imperial family will greet the public from the balcony of the imperial palace six times on Saturday -- at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The emperor emeritus and empress emerita will not attend.

The Imperial Household Agency had originally planned to schedule the first public greetings after the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, a ceremony on Oct 22 to proclaim the enthronement, Kyodo News reported. But it decided to bring it forward due to the extended Golden Week holiday period. The prime minister's office also strongly requested the public greeting be held earlier, according to agency sources.

After former Emperor Akihito ascended to the throne in January 1989 following the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, he didn't give any public greetings from the palace balcony until October 1990, due to the long period of mourning.

The emperor, empress and other imperial family members usually appear on the balcony to greet the public only twice a year -- on Jan 2 and on the emperor's birthday, which is Feb 23. The last greetings by Emperor Akihito, on Jan 2, attracted 154,800 people, the largest crowd recorded during his 30-year reign, Kyodo reported.

Entry to the palace grounds for the last appearance by the emperor will close at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

