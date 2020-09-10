Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Mako Photo: AP file
national

Crown princess wants to respect daughter's wish over delayed marriage

0 Comments
TOKYO

Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Friday, said she wants to "respect as much as possible" the feelings of her eldest daughter Princess Mako, whose marriage to her boyfriend has been postponed for nearly two years.

"In regards to my eldest daughter's marriage, we should communicate extensively, and it is important that I accept my daughter's feelings as a parent and think about the matter together," the crown princess said in a statement.

Princess Mako and her university boyfriend Kei Komuro announced their planned engagement in September 2017 and later said their wedding would take place on Nov 4, 2018.

However, the event was postponed until 2020, following a string of reports that Komuro's mother was involved in a financial dispute with her former fiance.

The couple, both 28, have yet to make any official announcements about their wedding plans.

In the statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the crown princess said it is important to exchange thoughts and ideas with her daughter despite their differences but did not reveal specific discussions they had or the outlook for the couple's marriage.

In November last year, Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, urged Princess Mako to update the public by February 2020 on her marriage to Komuro, who enrolled in the law school at Fordham University in New York two years ago.

The crown princess also touched on the future and the possibility of marriage for her second daughter, Princess Kako, in the statement, saying, "I would like to emphasize the importance of communication and listen to her thoughts if we ever talk (about it)."

The crown prince became first in line to the throne when Emperor Naruhito ascended it in May last year. The couple's son, Prince Hisahito, 14, is second in line and the only heir of his generation.

According to the agency, the number of ceremonies and events that the crown princess was scheduled to attend decreased significantly due to the novel coronavirus. She took part in 39 events held online, which included lectures from experts about the impact of the global health crisis.

"I hope the day will soon come when the infectious disease is under control, so that people can gather, work, study and live at ease," she said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo