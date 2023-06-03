Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Cyclist attacked by bear in Fukushima Prefecture

FUKUSHIMA

A 40-year-old man riding a bicycle was attacked by a bear Sunday morning in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:05 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The man was cycling with a woman along a forest road when the bear came out of the woods and attacked him.

The woman called 119. The man was taken to hospital, having suffered bite marks to his head and neck, but doctors said his wounds are not life-threatening.

1 Comment
After years without human habitation bears population will grow more and more. At least now they will have less concern about radiation in that place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

