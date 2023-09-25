American cyclist dies in expressway accident in Yokohama

A cyclist died after being hit by a car on an expressway in Yokohama on Monday, police said, believing he had entered the expressway by mistake.

The accident victim was identified as Patrick Do, from the United States, who took part in the Cycle Messenger World Championship held from Wednesday through Monday in Yokohama, the event's organizer said.

The race had already ended when the accident occurred, the organizer said, adding it appears he was returning to his hotel.

The accident took place at around 3:15 a.m. near a junction on the Metropolitan Expressway, according to the police, who quoted the passenger car driver, a man in his 30s, as saying, "The bicycle appeared, and I couldn't stop in time."

© KYODO