American cyclist dies in expressway accident in Yokohama

A cyclist died after being hit by a car on an expressway in Yokohama on Monday, police said, believing he had entered the expressway by mistake.
The accident victim was identified as Patrick Do, from the United States, who took part in the Cycle Messenger World Championship held from Wednesday through Monday in Yokohama, the event's organizer said.
The race had already ended when the accident occurred, the organizer said, adding it appears he was returning to his hotel.
The accident took place at around 3:15 a.m. near a junction on the Metropolitan Expressway, according to the police, who quoted the passenger car driver, a man in his 30s, as saying, "The bicycle appeared, and I couldn't stop in time."© KYODO
sakurasuki
At dawn, that poor car driver just won't expect there will be any bicycle inside expressway. From other news that happpened inside JCT Kinko that near to Yokohama Station.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/20230925/1000097532.html
Asiaman7
When in Japan, do as the Japanese: Don’t cycle on expressways at 3:15 a.m.
John-San
These bike are racing bikes. Design to race on closed roads. Key word closed. They are built for aerodynamics placing the rider in a position making visibility of traffic around the rider difficult and slower to respond. Couple this with skinny tires meant for racing super lightweight frame Which flex under sudden load ( like emergency braking ). Just too many variables and accidents will occur. Only commuter bikes should allow. Like you are allow drive a passenger car on the public road but not your race car. The same should bike for bikes.
John-San
The same should apply to bikes