Damaged bolt led to fatal SDF helicopter crash: report

Damage to a metal bolt in the main rotor head caused a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter to lose its propellers and suffer a fatal crash in southwestern Japan in February, a GSDF interim report showed Monday.

The GSDF believes that the rotor head of the AH-64D attack chopper, which crashed into a house in the city of Kanzaki in Saga Prefecture and killed two crew members, broke apart in the air.

The flight data recorder indicated no abnormalities until just before the helicopter, based at the GSDF's Metabaru Camp in the prefecture, crashed at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The Defense Ministry believes the accident involved no maintenance error or mishandling of the aircraft by its 43-year-old pilot and 26-year-old copilot who died in the crash that set the house ablaze.

An 11-year-old girl who was alone in the house at the time managed to escape.

© KYODO