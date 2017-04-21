Damages suit dismissed over tsunami deaths at disaster-use facility

A court on Friday dismissed a damages suit filed by the families of two women who were killed in the March 2011 tsunami that ravaged northeastern Japan after fleeing to a disaster-use facility where tsunami drills had been held before.

The Morioka District Court brushed aside the families' claim that the city of Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture had misled residents by using the facility for evacuation drills and failed to make clear to the residents that it was not the right facility to seek shelter in the event of tsunami.

The bereaved families of a 71-year-old female resident and a 31-year-old woman, who was working at a nearby kindergarten at the time of the disaster, sought some 90 million yen ($820,000) in damages per victim from the coastal city.

The facility, located in the Usunomai district of the city, was not designated as a tsunami shelter. But when tsunami hit the region after a magnitude-9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011, an estimated 196 people had taken shelter there, of whom 162 died or went missing.

The court said the city did not mislead residents to understand that the facility was a designated evacuation site, as it had notified residents of the names and locations of real tsunami evacuation spots prior to the disaster.

During the trial, the plaintiffs claimed that the city had used the facility for drills despite tsunami having reached the area in the past, and did not make sure residents understood that it was not the right place to go in the event of tsunami.

The city argued the drills were held voluntarily by a residents' group and the real evacuation sites, including a shrine on a hill some 500 meters away, had been notified to the residents through the city's PR leaflets distributed to every household.

The city also claimed it could not have foreseen the tsunami reaching the area where the disaster-use facility stands.

The lawsuit is one of at least 15 filed by tsunami victims' families against administrators, such as schools and companies, in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures following the 2011 disaster.

The focus of all the trials has been whether those in charge were able to predict the arrival of such massive tsunami. There has been no finalized ruling that held an administrator responsible for any deaths.

Of the four cases in which courts of first instance ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, two are pending at a higher court.

One is a damages suit filed by the families of 23 pupils at Okawa Elementary School in Miyagi Prefecture who were killed by tsunami. In that case, the Sendai District Court in October ordered the governments of Ishinomaki city and Miyagi Prefecture to pay 1.4 billion yen in damages.

Out-of-court settlements were reached in two other cases after initial rulings in favor of the plaintiffs, with administrators agreeing to apologize or pay settlement money. There were also five lawsuits that were settled at courts of first instance.

The Supreme Court has so far rejected two damages suits, one filed by the family of a child who died while being evacuated from a nursery school and another filed by the families of three bank employees who died after evacuating to the rooftop of a bank building.

