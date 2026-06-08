Data on 510,000 people linked to Hokkaido hospitals possibly leaked online

Two hospitals on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido said Monday that information on around 186,000 people was confirmed to be on hard disks sold online, with the potential number of affected people estimated at up to 510,000.

The disks contain information on patients and hospital staff, the Hokkaido Medical Center and Hokkaido Cancer Center said. There have been no reports of unauthorized use of the data or any secondary damage.

The Sapporo-based hospitals, both part of the National Hospital Organization network, had contracted Reprowork Co., a waste disposal company in the city of Ishikari, to dispose of the disks, but said the company may have passed them to a recycling firm without ensuring they were destroyed.

The organization, which manages 140 hospitals nationwide according to its website, filed a criminal complaint with police against the disposal company on Monday.

According to the organization, it received information between last June and August from two individuals who had purchased the disks at auction, saying they contained data that appeared to belong to the medical centers.

Of the 90 similar hard disks recovered by the medical centers, 33 contained information including patients' names, dates of birth and medical conditions.

© KYODO