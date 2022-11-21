Dating apps most popular way for Japanese newlyweds to meet: survey

Dating apps have become the most common way for Japanese couples who wed this year to first meet, with about one in every five or 22.6 percent of newlywed pairs finding love online, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm.

Online encounters overtook couples who met at work or school, which both came in at 20.8 percent, and those brought together by introductions from friends and acquaintances at 9.4 percent.

The results of the survey, released by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, suggest a greater uptake of internet dating as opportunities to meet face-to-face fell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous editions of the survey in 2012, 2015 and 2016, 0 percent of responding couples reported meeting via dating apps. The rise in recent years has since been swift, with 12.2 percent of newlyweds in 2019 citing the software's pivotal role in their unions, a proportion that rose to 16.9 percent in 2021.

The online poll was conducted in October by the major life insurance company for Nov 22, otherwise known as Good Couples Day because the numbers 11 and 22 can be pronounced "ii fufu," or good couple, in Japanese. In total, 1,620 married men and women aged from 20 to 79 provided valid responses to the latest survey.

