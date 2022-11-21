Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Dating apps most popular way for Japanese newlyweds to meet: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Dating apps have become the most common way for Japanese couples who wed this year to first meet, with about one in every five or 22.6 percent of newlywed pairs finding love online, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm.

Online encounters overtook couples who met at work or school, which both came in at 20.8 percent, and those brought together by introductions from friends and acquaintances at 9.4 percent.

The results of the survey, released by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, suggest a greater uptake of internet dating as opportunities to meet face-to-face fell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous editions of the survey in 2012, 2015 and 2016, 0 percent of responding couples reported meeting via dating apps. The rise in recent years has since been swift, with 12.2 percent of newlyweds in 2019 citing the software's pivotal role in their unions, a proportion that rose to 16.9 percent in 2021.

The online poll was conducted in October by the major life insurance company for Nov 22, otherwise known as Good Couples Day because the numbers 11 and 22 can be pronounced "ii fufu," or good couple, in Japanese. In total, 1,620 married men and women aged from 20 to 79 provided valid responses to the latest survey.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo