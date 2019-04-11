Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Daunting salvage task awaits Japanese F-35 investigators baffled by crash

3 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Two days after one of Japan's F-35 stealth fighters plunged into the Pacific and no closer to finding out why it happened, investigators face a daunting task to recover what remains of the highly classified jet from the ocean depths.

Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) investigators have found small sections of the F-35's wing floating in the sea which suggests the advanced aircraft hit the water, but not why it disappeared from radar screens without warning.

"We have not recovered anything that would point to a cause," an air force official told Reuters as the search continues for the missing pilot.

The remaining wreckage of the $126 million fighter lies at a depth of around 1,500 meters, including the flight data recorder which would shed light on what happened off the coast of northern Japan on Wednesday evening.

Twenty-eight minutes after taking off with three other F-35s from Misawa air base in Aomori prefecture on a night training flight, the jet vanished from military radar at about 7:27 p.m., the ASDF said.

The normally stealthy Lockheed Martin jet is fitted with a transponder that pings its position and can be configured to light up on radar scopes during training flights, the air force official said.

Radar operators tracking the jet received a training abort message from the lost aircraft before it disappeared about 135 km east of the base. There was no communication from the pilot indicating a problem with the aircraft.

The plane was not on a low-level practice run, suggesting the veteran pilot with 3,200 hours of flying time but only 60 hours in the F-35, should have had time to react to an emergency, the air force official said.

DEEP WATER

The military may have to hire marine salvage firms with submersible craft able to recover wreckage from deep water. The candidates include Japan's two biggest marine salvage firms.

Fukuda Salvage and Marine Works got its start a century ago recovering damaged warships during the Russo-Japanese war, while Nippon Salvage shares its corporate roots with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company that assembled the lost F-35.

"The time needed to complete salvage operations depends on a lot of factors and ... it's impossible to say how long it would take to recover the F-35," a Fukuda Salvage official said, adding it would take more than a few days.

The condition of the single-engine fighter, part of a 12 plane squadron that just became operational, will probably be the biggest factor in planning a salvage operation, an engineer at Nippon Salvage told Reuters.

"Intact it could be pulled up by a crane, but if it's broken up then submersibles would have to collect the fragments," he said. "The question is whether you want to collect all the pieces."

Before that can start, however, Japan's defense force has to find the wreckage of the highly-classified piece of U.S. military equipment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

So, if Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gets hired to salvage the crashed jet, they're getting paid to manufacture a faulty jet AND salvage its pieces. Disaster capitalism: Make the problem and get paid to fix the problem.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Odd there were no communications from the pilot before the plane went missing. Spontaneous explosion? RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, if Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gets hired to salvage the crashed jet, they're getting paid to manufacture a faulty jet AND salvage its pieces. Disaster capitalism: Make the problem and get paid to fix the problem.

I guess you've seen the non-existent report that pins the blame on faulty assembly?

I'm pretty sure if Mitsubishi is found at fault for the crash, they will be held responsible. Just ask Boeing about how they're doing with the 737 Max...

But on the other hand, if it was pilot error, why wouldn't Mitsubishi deserve to be paid for their recovery services?

Right now, no one knows anything so the conspiracy theories are pointless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"he veteran pilot with 3,200 hours of flying time but only 60 hours in the F-35, should have had time to react to an emergency, the air force official said."

My instincts say: suicide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel