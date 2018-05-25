David Beckham visits Japan with son Brooklyn; feasts on Japanese sushi and wagyu beef

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

Last year, David Beckham’s son Brooklyn showed his love for Japan, and its food culture, by ordering thousands of pieces of traditional candy from a local artisan sweet maker. While that didn’t quite go according to plan, the 19-year-old is now living his food dream on his trip to Japan, visiting some of the country’s best restaurants and dining on some epic meals with his father which are making Brooklyn’s 11.2 million followers drool on Instagram.

Brooklyn posted photos on his Instagram account on May 23, kicking off his visit to the country at Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district, saying “Wow.. my dad promised me he would bring me here, and today he surprised me with the most amazing dinner ever. Thank you very much Jiro son [sic]

Brooklyn’s father, who attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at England’s Windsor Castle on May 19, looked chuffed to be fulfilling his promise to his son, as the two dined in what looked to be a closed-to-the-public affair. Like former U.S. president Barack Obama, David Beckham has dined on sushi made by the legendary Jiro on previous visits to Japan, so it must’ve been a treat for the retired footballer to share the experience with his son.

One sushi experience wasn’t enough for the father-son duo, however, as they stopped by the 2-Michelin starred Umi, located at Gaiemmae in Aoyama, for another high-end sushi experience.

The chefs here were happy to give their famous guests a show, which Brooklyn shared with his followers. Nakamura, 32, who served Brooklyn and his dad, has been making a name for himself in the local and international community as a skilled – and entertaining – sushi chef in recent years.

Dad David described his experience at Sukiyabashi Jiro and Umi as “Two meals I will never forget with my big boy.”

The warm hospitality of the staff at the restaurants the two visited seemed to be one of the highlights for Brooklyn, as he continued to post entertaining shots of his travels on Instagram.

The Beckhams also went to Daiwa Sushi, a Tsukiji fish market stalwart that’s so popular people line up for hours before dawn to get in. Usually people are thrilled to be able to eat here, but this time it was the staff who couldn’t contain their excitement.

“David Beckham in Daiwa Sushi!”

After visiting three of Japan’s most famous sushi restaurants, David and his son switched things up by enjoying some sea urchin and juicy wagyu beef at Wagyu Mafia the Butcher’s Kitchen in another posh area of town, Nishi-Azabu.

And while the two stars got some epic meals in, they also managed to see the sights around town and fill up some culture, visiting renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at Kaikai Kiki Gallery in Minato Ward’s Motoazabu district.

Murakami was clearly impressed with someone here, saying “He was just beautiful beautiful beautiful!”

Now that Brooklyn has dined out on some of the best meals the country has to offer with his dad, his famous siblings, 15-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old Harper might be the next Beckhams accompanying dad on his next Japan visit.

