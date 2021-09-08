Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Dead climber on Wyoming mountain identified as Japanese man

0 Comments
MOOSE, Wyo

The National Park Service has identified a climber who died in northwestern Wyoming as a Japanese national who worked in California.

Hitoshi Onoe, 42, worked in San Jose, Grand Teton National Park officials said in a release Monday.

Onoe's body was recovered from the Teewinot Mountain area. Another climber spotted his body at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Saturday and called park rangers.

The Park Service was investigating.

Onoe appeared to be climbing alone. Based on a map found with him, he apparently intended to climb the East Face route up Teewinot.

Route finding is difficult in the area, park officials said.

Teewinot is 12,330 feet (3,800 meters) high and the sixth-highest peak in the famous Teton Range.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog