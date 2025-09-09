 Japan Today
national

Dead cockroach found in ramen at Tenkaippin restaurant in Kyoto

0 Comments
KYOTO

A dead cockroach was found in a bowl of noodles served to a customer at a restaurant belonging to popular ramen chain Tenkaippin in Kyoto, according to the chain's operator.

Tenichi Shokuhin Shoji KK, based in Otsu in Shiga Prefecture, has suspended business at two stores run by the same franchise owner until it finds the cause of the Aug 24 incident at the Shinkyogoku Sanjo restaurant.

A woman in her 20s who ordered Tenkaippin's flagship "Kotteri Ramen" reported the incident to the store, according to the company.

A pest control service was dispatched to the restaurant and the firm has instructed all its restaurants to implement hygiene control measures.

