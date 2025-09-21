Deadly rain in central Japan highlights problems with alert system

At least 10 of the 16 people who died as the result of torrential rain in central Japan last September were believed to have been caught up in flooding or landslides before the weather agency raised its disaster alert to the highest level, according to accounts by bereaved families and local authorities.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency's five-tier scale, evacuations are basically urged at alert level 4, so the latest findings on the disaster in Ishikawa Prefecture suggest that more efforts are needed for authorities to ensure that the public receives information regarding their evacuation in a prompt manner, experts say.

On Sept. 21 last year, rain intensified rapidly mainly in the northernmost area of the Noto Peninsula, with more than 120 millimeters of rainfall recorded during an hour through 9:22 a.m. in Wajima. In January the same year, the area had been jolted by a powerful earthquake, which killed more than 200 people in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Wajima authorities issued an evacuation order at 7:22 a.m. to many of its areas, while nearby Suzu issued a similar order at 8:10 a.m., and this was subsequently expanded to cover the entire city.

However, it seems some residents were unaware of the declaration.

At 10:55 a.m., the weather agency issued a "Heavy Rain Emergency Warning," the highest level of alert to notify a life-threatening situation that requires immediate action to ensure safety.

Of the 16 who were killed in the disaster, 11 were in Wajima and three in Suzu. Witness accounts and other information indicated that at least 10 were affected by the disaster in the two cities before the emergency warning was issued with most either at or close to their home.

