 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wajima area in flood
Photo shows a flooded area of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Sept 21, 2024, following heavy rain. Image: Kyodo
national

Deadly rain in central Japan highlights problems with alert system

0 Comments
KANAZAWA

At least 10 of the 16 people who died as the result of torrential rain in central Japan last September were believed to have been caught up in flooding or landslides before the weather agency raised its disaster alert to the highest level, according to accounts by bereaved families and local authorities.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency's five-tier scale, evacuations are basically urged at alert level 4, so the latest findings on the disaster in Ishikawa Prefecture suggest that more efforts are needed for authorities to ensure that the public receives information regarding their evacuation in a prompt manner, experts say.

On Sept. 21 last year, rain intensified rapidly mainly in the northernmost area of the Noto Peninsula, with more than 120 millimeters of rainfall recorded during an hour through 9:22 a.m. in Wajima. In January the same year, the area had been jolted by a powerful earthquake, which killed more than 200 people in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Wajima authorities issued an evacuation order at 7:22 a.m. to many of its areas, while nearby Suzu issued a similar order at 8:10 a.m., and this was subsequently expanded to cover the entire city.

However, it seems some residents were unaware of the declaration.

At 10:55 a.m., the weather agency issued a "Heavy Rain Emergency Warning," the highest level of alert to notify a life-threatening situation that requires immediate action to ensure safety.

Of the 16 who were killed in the disaster, 11 were in Wajima and three in Suzu. Witness accounts and other information indicated that at least 10 were affected by the disaster in the two cities before the emergency warning was issued with most either at or close to their home.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo