Deaf association to conduct nationwide survey on forced sterilization

The Japanese Federation of the Deaf will run a nationwide survey into the forced sterilization of people with hearing difficulties carried out over more than 40 years under a eugenics law that was abolished in 1996, the organization said Saturday.

The government is set to conduct its own nationwide survey on the policy and the people with a range of disabilities who were forced to undergo procedures, but the federation believes its investigation will contribute to obtaining redress for a larger number of victims.

"The disabled have been discriminated against, excluded and sterilized. This is a crime by the state," said Mitsuji Hisamatsu, secretary general of the federation. "It is important that the government apologize, and we would like to scrutinize the matter to get that," Hisamatsu added.

The law authorized until 1996 the sterilization of people with visual and hearing difficulties, intellectual disabilities, mental illness or hereditary disorders in order to prevent births of "inferior" offspring.

Under the federation's survey plan, local chapters will privately meet elderly couples who married when the law was still in place to ask if they were sterilized or given abortions, and if so, how it came about. The group plans to compile the results by June.

The federation, which had around 19,000 members as of March 2017, has already confirmed sterilizations of more than 10 people with hearing difficulties across Shizuoka, Ehime and Fukuoka prefectures, including some who said they were deceived or persuaded by their parents to undergo a procedure.

Regarding the 1948 eugenic protection law, a woman in her 60s with intellectual disabilities in Miyagi Prefecture, who said she was forcibly sterilized as a teenager, filed the first compensation claim against the government in January.

Following the move, the government, which had been reluctant to carry out a survey on the matter, changed its stance, while lawmakers set up a non-partisan group to study how to aid victims.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito party also decided to address the issue.

