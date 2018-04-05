Death of 38-year-old employee of Renesas subsidiary recognized as due to overwork

A labor standard office in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, has recognized the death of a 38-year-old employee of a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corp in January 2017 as being due to overwork.

The man returned home after 11 p.m. on Jan 23, 2017, took a bath, ate dinner and went to bed. His wife reported that he let out a groan and died soon afterward. The cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack, Fuji TV reported.

He left behind a wife and three children. The family has filed a claim for compensation, their lawyer said Wednesday.

The labor standards office issued a worker’s compensation certificate after ruling his death was due to overwork, or karoshi as it’s known in Japan.

According to the lawyer, the now-deceased worker was in charge of plant equipment maintenance at Renesas Semiconductor Package & Test Solution Co and had to respond to mechanical troubles both late at night during the week and on weekends. During the four months before his death, his workload exceeded an average of 80 hours per month. Furthermore, the labor office revealed that he had worked 25 hours of overtime in the week before his passing.

