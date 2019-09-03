Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Death toll from southwestern Japan rainstorm rises to 4

SAGA

The death toll from a torrential rainstorm which hit southwestern Japan last week rose to four on Tuesday when a local government said a missing woman has been confirmed dead.

The Saga prefectural government said a female resident of the city of Takeo has been confirmed to have died in the storm after her body was found Sunday next to an oil fence in a river near an ironworks in the nearby town of Omachi.

The woman in her 50s had been listed as missing since Wednesday morning, when the heavy rain fell in the area, according to police.

The downpour killed two men Wednesday in Saga and Fukuoka prefectures, while a 96-year-old woman was found dead in a flooded house in Takeo on Thursday, according to local authorities.

