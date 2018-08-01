Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, children play in the water at a park in Tokyo. More than 300 people died in July from weather-related disasters in one of Japan’s deadliest months in recent years. The record heat reignited a simmering debate about how athletes and spectators will fare at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File
national

Deaths from heatstroke quadruple to 96 people in July in Tokyo

TOKYO

Ninety-six people died of heatstroke in central Tokyo's 23 wards in July, nearly a fourfold increase from the same month last year, the Tokyo Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

The figure far outstripped the 25 people who died in July last year, with reports of deaths rising sharply between July 17 and 25 after a heat wave began gripping Japan following massive flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains in the western Japan, according to the office.

Of the total, people in their 60s or older accounted for 85.4 percent, the office said.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that 57,534 people across Japan were taken to hospitals due to heatstroke or heat exhaustion between April 30 and July 29, including 125 people who died.

On Monday last week, the heat wave sent the temperature to a record high of 41.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

And it is sunny and hot again today. Where are the thunderstorms?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Government needs to REMOVE the 10% Tepco "surcharge" everyone is paying for power so people can use their aircon's

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China also has the same heat, but the govt compensate people with money. Maybe Japan should be called people's republic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

