national

Decaying bodies of two elderly people found in Nagoya house

NAGOYA

The decaying bodies of two elderly people were found in their house in Nagoya on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Police said the remains, believed to be a man and his wife who lived in the house, were found at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday by relatives who hadn’t heard from them for a long time, Kyodo News reported. 

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the two bodies which were found lying on the floor in a tatami mat room. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The house showed no signs of having been broken into, police added.

