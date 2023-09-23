Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Decaying bodies of two women found in house

OSAKA

The bodies of two women were found in their house in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Police said the two women were a mother in her 70s and her daughter who was in her 40s. Kyodo News reported that the bodies were found in tatami mat rooms on the first and second floors of their house at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday by police after friends of the family said they had been unable to reach them for a long time.

Police said the bodies were fully clothed and had begun to decay. They said there were no signs of external injuries on the bodies and added that autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said the doors of the house were locked and there were no signs of a struggle or that any rooms in the house had been searched.

A fan was blowing in the first floor room but elsewhere in the house, the air conditioner was not turned on.

