Spring decorations announcement to be pushed back due to imperial succession

The government will delay the customary announcement on April 29 of recipients of spring decorations conferred by the emperor until after Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the imperial throne on May 1, a government source said.
It will be the first time for a biannual announcement of recipients to be postponed since the current form of honors system was introduced in 1964.
The government sees it preferable, according to the source, to make public recipients, recommended by the Cabinet and approved by the emperor, after Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds the throne from Emperor Akihito who will abdicate on April 30, becoming the first living Japanese monarch to relinquish the throne in about 200 years.
Recipients of the decorations are announced on April 29 and Nov 3 every year and awarding ceremonies are held shortly afterward. About 4,000 individuals with distinguished accomplishments in various areas are selected each time.
Some of the decorations are handed to their recipients by the emperor himself in conferment ceremonies. All recipients gain an audience with the emperor.
Last year's recipients included former Foreign Minister Masahiko Komura, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Nobel Prize-winning Japanese-born British writer Kazuo Ishiguro.
In a rare video message in August 2016, Emperor Akihito, who turned 85 in December, expressed his desire to step down, citing concerns about his age and health.© KYODO
4 Comments
Yubaru
What'e the point in repeating this line in every article regarding the abdication of the Emperor? We have been reading it for nearly a couple of years now.
Cricky
Well as we know things like the Nobel prize are not awarded but asked for. So Imperial medals are they any different? In saying that I've met 2 people who have received such medals and both were high up beauracracts so the days of being ordinary and doing something extraordinary now don't count. Being a cog in the system is now rewarded.
kazetsukai
There is tradition and there is protocol. As much as there can be "expectations", there is no requirement that something be the "same" each and every year or every time. So let us look forward to the next one when it happens. It may be of extreme interest for those that are "expecting" or are looking forward to the event, but probably very few are concerned about the exact date.
Yubaru
I highly doubt that anyone posting on JT really gives a crap one way or the other, and I will also bet that no one who is actually nominated or wins one of these awards reads the articles or posts here.