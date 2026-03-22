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Deer in Osaka
Photo shows a deer spotted at a park in Osaka on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
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Deer spotted in central Osaka

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OSAKA

A young male deer appeared Sunday at a part in the middle of city area in Osaka, drawing local people wanting to glimpse the unexpected visitor and capture it in photos.

The sudden appearance of a deer in Osaka's Miyakojima Ward, around 2.5 kilometers from JR Osaka Station, fed speculation that it may have traveled all the way from Nara Park, a popular tourist spot known for over a thousand wild deer, following recent similar sightings in Osaka.

Nara Park, which had a record 1,465 wild deer last year, is located a few dozen kilometers from Osaka. Deer sightings were reported in places like Higashiosaka bordering Nara Prefecture.

The deer seen in a riverside park appeared accustomed to people, grazing on grass in the park and laying down as onlookers watched with smiles.

"I've been living here for more than 30 years but this is my first time to see this," said a 69-year-old woman in the neighborhood. "We have no choice but to keep an eye on it."

The city government said it has no plans to capture the deer because it shows no signs of harming people. Local police are urging the public not to approach it or feed it.

A local group promoting the preservation of the deer at Nara Park said it cannot say the deer spotted in Osaka had left the park just because it appeared used to having people around. But the group said it is possible for a young male deer to leave its herd after losing a territorial fight.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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it may have traveled all the way from Nara Park

Maybe the deer was tired of all the cookies it gets every day from the tourists, and it wanted to eat Takoyaki in Dotonbori.

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