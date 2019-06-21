Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force UH-1J utility helicopter with its tail boom snapped off is seen at the GSDF's Camp Tachikawa in western Tokyo, after it made a crash landing during a training exercise on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Self-Defense Force chopper makes crash landing in Tokyo; crew unharmed

TOKYO

A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter made a crash landing at its camp in the suburbs of Tokyo on Friday, though both crew members escaped unharmed, the GSDF said.

The UH-1J multipurpose helicopter was being flown in an emergency landing training exercise when it came down at Camp Tachikawa, at around 9:55 a.m. The chopper was split in half and its main rotor damaged.

A pilot and co-pilot were on board, according to the GSDF.

"We apologize for making residents in the neighborhood anxious," Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a press conference.

Multipurpose helicopters are used for transporting personnel and materials, and to carry out rescue missions during disasters.

Chopper chopped.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

