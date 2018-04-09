Diet passes legislation to limit departure tax use to tourism

Passengers are seen in a terminal at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

As Japan gears up to introduce a departure tax next year in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Diet on Tuesday enacted legislation to limit the use of revenue from the levy to boosting tourism.

The government will use the money raised to help tourists enjoy "pleasant and stress-free" trips, facilitate access to information on tourist attractions and prepare resources for visitors to experience Japanese culture and nature.

Under the plan, Japan will start collecting 1,000 yen from each passenger from January 7, 2019, regardless of nationality, when they leave the country by air or sea. But toddlers under the age of 2 and transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours of their arrival will be exempt.

The law, endorsed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, encourages operators of public transportation services to enhance access to Wi-Fi and electronic payment systems.

Japan has seen an uptrend in its number of foreign tourists, giving a boost to the world's third-largest economy.

The government is aiming to attract 40 million annual visitors from overseas by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics, as well as targeting spending by them of 8 trillion yen.

Building infrastructure and offering services to accommodate an expected surge in visitors toward and beyond the 2020 events is seen as critical for debt-ridden Japan, whose fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies.

Critics of the tax had expressed concern that its revenue would be diverted for other purposes unrelated to tourism. Some Japanese argue it is not clear how they will benefit from a tax that they say is primarily designed to offer better services for foreign tourists.

