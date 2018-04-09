Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers are seen in a terminal at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Diet passes legislation to limit departure tax use to tourism

4 Comments
TOKYO

As Japan gears up to introduce a departure tax next year in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Diet on Tuesday enacted legislation to limit the use of revenue from the levy to boosting tourism.

The government will use the money raised to help tourists enjoy "pleasant and stress-free" trips, facilitate access to information on tourist attractions and prepare resources for visitors to experience Japanese culture and nature.

Under the plan, Japan will start collecting 1,000 yen from each passenger from January 7, 2019, regardless of nationality, when they leave the country by air or sea. But toddlers under the age of 2 and transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours of their arrival will be exempt.

The law, endorsed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, encourages operators of public transportation services to enhance access to Wi-Fi and electronic payment systems.

Japan has seen an uptrend in its number of foreign tourists, giving a boost to the world's third-largest economy.

The government is aiming to attract 40 million annual visitors from overseas by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics, as well as targeting spending by them of 8 trillion yen.

Building infrastructure and offering services to accommodate an expected surge in visitors toward and beyond the 2020 events is seen as critical for debt-ridden Japan, whose fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies.

Critics of the tax had expressed concern that its revenue would be diverted for other purposes unrelated to tourism. Some Japanese argue it is not clear how they will benefit from a tax that they say is primarily designed to offer better services for foreign tourists.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Sounds a little like mafia. Luckily there are no mafia in japan. ¥1000 is 5 days wages for many countries even if Aso once stated ¥1200is a reasonable price for a mug of coffee.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where would you pay 1200 yen for a cup of Coffee ? You could buy the Cup and a bag of coffee for that sum...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What exactly does "boosting tourism" include - our public officials going overseas on "fact finding" missions, wining and dining foreign tourism ministers here in Japan, personal inspection of hotels and restaurants... seems ripe for abuse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Critics of the tax had expressed concern that its revenue would be diverted for other purposes unrelated to tourism.

Personally, I don't see any problem with charging tourists a fee and using the money for other useful purposes such as funding daycares or hospitals for the elderly. It's fair. Tourists come here to enjoy Japan, and every Japanese person deserves to directly share in the benefits of mass tourism rather than just suffering the downsides.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Takada Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Taking My Adopted Son ‘Home’ For A Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Great Japanese Writers: Ryu Murakami

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog