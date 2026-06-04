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Director of Amnesty International Japan accused of workplace harassment

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TOKYO

The executive director of the human rights organization Amnesty International Japan has been accused of workplace harassment by several employees, some of whom resigned or took leave due to the alleged conduct, the labor union said.

The abuse of power, including verbal reprimands, began after the executive director took office in January last year, according to the union. Of the six staff members who reported experiencing harassment, one resigned and two took leave, it said.

A lawyer representing the organization said an independent investigation by external lawyers is underway.

Amnesty International, founded in 1961, is the world's largest human rights nongovernmental organization, according to its website. The organization campaigns on issues such as the abolition of the death penalty and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977. Its Japanese branch was established in 1970.

Miho Ofuku, a 42-year-old employee of the Japanese branch, said the executive director berated her in front of colleagues and yelled at her in private.

After being diagnosed with adjustment disorder, Ofuku took leave in September last year. Although she reported the harassment to the organization, no appropriate action was taken, she said, adding that she wants an apology and an appropriate response.

The labor union is demanding the executive director's removal and has begun boycotting certain duties carried out under his direction, saying it would be difficult to rebuild the organization under the current leadership.

"The executive director's conduct has disrupted the workplace and interfered with operations. This is an unacceptable situation for a human rights organization, and it bears serious responsibility," said Ichiro Natsume, a lawyer who has been advising the union.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Unfortunately workplace harassement is still a common thing in japanese companies.

I hope that a hard statement will be done here with the removal of this director, and that he has to pay a penality to the employees he set under harassement.

And it must be shown public (on TV, newspapers), so that other companies will see what will happen if you do harassement at work!

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