Disabled evacuees suffer from frequent moving after Fukushima disaster

Disabled people have frequently had to move among evacuation shelters since the 2011 earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster, due mainly to a shortage of barrier-free facilities, a support group's survey showed Saturday.

Among 147 physically disabled and mentally retarded people mainly in Fukushima Prefecture, 118, or 80%, were moved at least three times. Around 40% of respondents complained that their disabilities had worsened, according to the survey conducted between 2015 and 2016.

With a lack of availability in evacuation shelters with welfare services and functions particularly in 2011, four people transferred nine times in search of a better environment.

Only 16, or 11% of the respondents, stayed in the first evacuation shelters, which are normally public gymnasiums and community halls. On average, the disabled people surveyed had experienced moving four times.

After the meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex, Mieko Matsumoto, 58, moved to three evacuation shelters with her 26-year-old son Yuta in four months.

Matsumoto said she could not feel relaxed because she always had to be considerate of the other evacuees as Yuta, a cerebral palsy patient using a wheelchair, occasionally made loud noises during their time in the shelters.

Many of the respondents also said they faced difficulties in using the toilets and in bathing as evacuation shelters were not equipped with such facilities for wheelchair users.

In 2013, the government compiled guidelines stressing the importance of welfare evacuation shelters and installment procedures, seeking to have municipalities across the nation take some steps in accordance with lessons learned from the huge quake and the nuclear crisis.

But similar problems emerged after powerful earthquakes hit Kumamoto Prefecture and its vicinity in southwestern Japan last April.

