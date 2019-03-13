Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Disabled man wins damages for DNA collection without consent

0 Comments
KOBE

A local court has ordered Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan to pay 110,000 yen in damages to an intellectually disabled man, saying the prefectural police illegally took his DNA without consent in 2015 after he burned plastic bags.

The Kobe District Court ruled that the 41-year-old, who is also autistic and has difficulty communicating with others, "did not have the ability to comprehend what giving his DNA (to the police) meant." The plaintiff had demanded 1.65 million yen in damages for a human right violation.

Presiding Judge Koji Yamaguchi said the police should have obtained a warrant for collecting the DNA sample from his mouth.

The police had said they received written permission from the man before conducting the swab at a police station in the city of Nishinomiya. But the court said the man did not have the ability to give consent.

According to the ruling, the man burned plastic bags near a park in Nishinomiya in October 2015 after lighting a candle and incense while his caretaker was not around. The police were alerted to the incident and took the man to the police station.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Live

A Trans Woman’s Marriage in Japan is in Jeopardy Over Legal Limitations

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

An Di: The Only Notable Vietnamese Bistro in Tokyo With a Poetic Wine List

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Explore

5 Tips for Women Traveling Solo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo