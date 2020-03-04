Disaster debris from typhoons Faxai and Hagibis last year total 2.15 million tons

The environment ministry released a report this week on the ongoing process to remove post-disaster debris from typhoons Faxai and Hagibis which hit Japan last September and October. The two typhoons left an estimated two million tons of debris.

A panel of experts said the amount surpasses the two million tons of waste generated last July from torrential rains in western Japan, Sankei Shimbun reported. Additionally, a report on the progress of waste disposal by prefecture showed that Miyagi—which had the largest amount at 600,000 tons—has so far only disposed of 17,000 tons as of the end of 2019.

The ministry said disposal of typhoon-related debris is expected to be completed by September 2021.

