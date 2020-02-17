Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Disinfection measures begin at Chiba hotel used as quarantine facility for Wuhan evacuees

0 Comments
CHIBA

Disinfection measures began Sunday at a hotel in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, where 177 Japanese nationals who were aboard the first chartered flight to evacuate from Wuhan, the epicenter for the COVID-19 outbreak in China, had been staying for a two-week quarantine. 

Following their release from the hotel on Feb 13, the hotel began disinfecting the premises to resume normal business operations, Fuji TV reported. According to the Cabinet Office, rooms where evacuees who tested positive for the novel coronavirus stayed have been disinfected. Futons and tatami mats have also been replaced. 

The building is scheduled to complete disinfection procedures by Feb 21. The hotel will reopen for business on March 1.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

"According to the Cabinet Office ........"

To be quite honest, that's all I had to read.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #68: The Sweet Taste of French Revolution

GaijinPot Blog