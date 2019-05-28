Divers search for crew missing after ship collision off Japan coast

Divers resumed Tuesday their search for three crew members of a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan, with hope survivors may be discovered after subtle knocks were detected coming from the ship.

The 499-ton Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture early Sunday.

The four crew on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped the incident safely. But the body of one of the four crew of the Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, was found inside the submerged ship and confirmed dead.

According to the local coast guard office, a faint knocking sound was heard from the Sensho Maru after a diver struck the vessel's hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters.

The coast guard will investigate whether the sound was made by a missing crew member, it said. The ship is resting on the seafloor on its port side.

The coast guard has identified the three missing sailors as Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67. The crew member who died was Akira Yano, 72.

