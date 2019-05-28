Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Divers search for crew missing after ship collision off Japan coast

0 Comments
CHIBA

Divers resumed Tuesday their search for three crew members of a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan, with hope survivors may be discovered after subtle knocks were detected coming from the ship.

The 499-ton Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture early Sunday.

The four crew on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped the incident safely. But the body of one of the four crew of the Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, was found inside the submerged ship and confirmed dead.

According to the local coast guard office, a faint knocking sound was heard from the Sensho Maru after a diver struck the vessel's hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters.

The coast guard will investigate whether the sound was made by a missing crew member, it said. The ship is resting on the seafloor on its port side.

The coast guard has identified the three missing sailors as Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67. The crew member who died was Akira Yano, 72.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

let's hope that some of them survived

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog