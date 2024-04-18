 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: AP file
Doctors, dentists sue Google for keeping reviews they say are unfair

0 Comments
TOKYO

A group of doctors and dentists in Japan on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking a total of about 1.4 million yen in damages from Google LLC for keeping what they say are unfair reviews posted on its navigation app.

The plaintiffs, made up of 63 professionals in the health care industry nationwide, filed the suit with the Tokyo District Court, claiming groundless negative reviews left on Google Maps caused enormous disadvantages to their businesses.

It is the first such action against a technology giant providing platform services, according to their defense counsel.

On Google Maps, users can post their reviews on institutions and rate their services on a scale of one to five. Other information on businesses is also available, including location and operating hours.

"The operations of many medical institutions have been obstructed by slander, insults, and untrue 'closed for business' posts," said a doctor who runs his private practice in Tokyo and heads the plaintiffs.

Yuichi Nakazawa, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said it is not right that Google bears no responsibility considering the disadvantaged position of the claimants, adding it is a heavy burden for individuals to request review deletions.

The plaintiffs from various parts of Japan insist that while they cannot argue against groundless reviews due to doctor-patient confidentiality, Google has not taken appropriate action.

The U.S. tech giant said it has been trying to reduce incorrect information and misunderstandings but refused to comment on an individual case.

