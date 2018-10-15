Dog attacks 3 sheep in Nagano Prefecture

Authorities have seized a dog after it attacked three sheep in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, police said Monday. The medium-sized mixed breed is one meter long and was not wearing a collar at the time of its capture.

According to police, the dog attacked three sheep at the back of a home at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. While two sheep sustained injuries from being bitten, one sheep was killed. After the home owner reported the attack, local officials warned neighboring residents to refrain from leaving their household.

However, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the dog was spotted under the eaves of a nearby home and was captured by police.

Shino Sugi, a spokesman for Ina City’s Health and Welfare Office, said, “There is a possibility the dog attacked the sheep because it was quite famished.”

Officials are trying to locate the dog’s owner.

© Japan Today