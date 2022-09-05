Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Dogs shed tears of joy when reuniting with owners: study

0 Comments
TOKYO

Dogs shed tears of joy when they reunite with their beloved owners after spending several hours apart, a recent study by a Japanese research team has found.

Although animals have been known to shed tears to protect their eyes, this is the first time it has been confirmed that dogs can also cry as an emotional response, said Miho Nagasawa, assistant professor of animal behavior at Japan's Azabu University who contributed to the study.

The volume of tears in a dog likely increases due to the production of oxytocin, commonly called the "love hormone," when it becomes excited after seeing its owner, according to results published in science journal Current Biology.

"Eyes are important to humans, and over time we have come to show affection to dogs that cry," said Nagasawa from the university in Kanagawa Prefecture.

She added that "as a result of dogs acquiring the ability to cry over a long history of domestication, it seems we have developed a close relationship with them that transcends species."

In an experiment where 18 dogs were apart from their owners for periods of five to seven hours, the volume of dogs' tears was found to be around 10 percent higher after they reunited than before they were separated.

The same did not occur when the dogs were paired with 22 people who were not their owners.

Tears were also found to increase when dogs were given eye drops containing oxytocin.

In another experiment in which photos of dogs before and after being given the eye drops were shown to 75 people, participants were found to experience a stronger urge to care for the teary-eyed dogs.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel