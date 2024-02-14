Domino’s Pizza apologizes over viral video of employee touching dough after picking his nose

Domino’s Pizza Japan has released a public apology on its official X account after a video of a male employee picking his nose and wiping his finger on pizza dough went viral.

In the X post, Domino’s officials apologized for “any discomfort or inconvenience the disturbing video caused to our customers.”

The apology was released on Monday after a 15-second video showed a male employee picking his nose with the left index finger of his gloved hand and then proceeding to wipe it on pizza dough, Kyodo News reported. Footage of the prank went viral on X and other social media platforms, garnering criticism across the web.

According to Domino’s, the video was filmed by a part-time employee at a store in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 2 a.m. on Monday. The pizza dough in the footage was not used in any product. It was later thrown out.

The pizza chain location suspended its operations on the same day and fired both employees on Tuesday.

© Japan Today