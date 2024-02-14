Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Domino’s Pizza apologizes over viral video of employee touching dough after picking his nose

6 Comments
TOKYO

Domino’s Pizza Japan has released a public apology on its official X account after a video of a male employee picking his nose and wiping his finger on pizza dough went viral.

In the X post, Domino’s officials apologized for “any discomfort or inconvenience the disturbing video caused to our customers.”

The apology was released on Monday after a 15-second video showed a male employee picking his nose with the left index finger of his gloved hand and then proceeding to wipe it on pizza dough, Kyodo News reported. Footage of the prank went viral on X and other social media platforms, garnering criticism across the web.

According to Domino’s, the video was filmed by a part-time employee at a store in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 2 a.m. on Monday. The pizza dough in the footage was not used in any product. It was later thrown out.

The pizza chain location suspended its operations on the same day and fired both employees on Tuesday.

and fired both employees

Dumb and Dumber! Don't let the door hit you on the way out!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I eat restaurant fast food and I suppose I’m resigned to the idea that there will be the odd lapse of judgement and trust in the method of it - what are you gonna do…the food is prepared by human beings with noses and mouths and bums, etc. virus-carrying humans all of us, with sometime dirty noses and fingernails and saliva-frothing mouths and itchy behinds.my mum used to let me play in the mud as a kid. she said it would make my immune system stronger everything nasty thing out there. I don’t like the evil little pranksters throwing rats in the deep fat fryer or spitting in food, however. I draw the line at that

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Vicious and Ugly, I hope that this employee be turned over to the prosecutors office ASAP to make an example of him or her.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This punk needs to be hit with a charge of Obstruction of Business. That will show him. He can spend the next 4 decades repaying Domino's for lost revenue.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The nose is probably the cleanest thing he could have touched.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Again? How these people can possibly connect "repulsive" = "funny" is beyond me.

Even toddlers would be too disgusted to do this kind of thing on purpose.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

