Don Quijote asks couples to refrain from breaking up in its stores

Don Quijote is largest Japan's largest discount store, with over 160 locations throughout the country. Often referred to as "Donki" for short, Don Quijote is known not only for its wide range of discounted goods (food, cosmetics, clothing, adult goods, furniture--just about anything you can think of, which makes them a great souvenir stop for foreign visitors) but its distinct layout. The multi-floor emporiums have an almost theme park-like atmosphere to them, playing music constantly and attracting visitors with flashing lights as they.

So while few customers would be surprised by some of the goods found at a Don Quijote, Japanese Twitter user Chanmana (@manachawakannai) recently spotted a sign posted in a Don Quijote that had a very specific request to store-goers that has quite a lot on Twitter both confused and laughing.

Chanmana recently shared a photo of the sign to Twitter, writing "my local Don Quijote is amazing", and it definitely begs quite a few questions: "A request to all customers: Please refrain from eating and drinking, as well as having breakups between couples."

The first half is quite understandable and standard policy among many stores, but the second half, which forbids lovers' quarrels, seems to be particular to this one particular Don Quijote in Osaka. A brief breakup or fight between a couple probably wouldn't warrant the effort of putting up a sign (especially one this big), so it seems like this Don Quijote has either had repeat offenders having trouble in paradise, or one very dramatic breakup, as many replies on Twitter speculate:

"To it get to the point where the staff had to get involved, it must have been quite the mess..."

"I haven't laughed like this in a while. Just what the heck happened there?!"

"Thinking about it seriously, the aisles in the store are so narrow, so it would be really annoying."

So aside from holding off from having a snack until you leave the store, if you happen to find yourself in a Don Quijote in Osaka with someone you plan to break up with, maybe hold off until after you've finished shopping.

