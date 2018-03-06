Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Door falls from ASDF helicopter onto island; no injuries reported

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said a door fell from one of its transport helicopters on Tuesday onto a remote island in southwestern Japan, causing no injuries.

The reinforced plastic rear cargo door, weighing about 31 kilograms, was found in a grass field of Okinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters Wednesday morning.

Onodera said he has ordered inspections of cargo doors on all helicopters of the same model used by the ASDF and Ground Self-Defense Force.

According to the ASDF, the CH-47J helicopter was doing take-off and landing drills at a small base on the island when the door fell off at about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The helicopter, which had four crew members aboard at the time, belongs to the ASDF's larger base in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

Kagoshima Gov Satoshi Mitazono called the incident "extremely regrettable" on Tuesday and asked for a thorough investigation.

"I want (the ASDF) to do its utmost not to impact the safety of the people of this prefecture," he said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Again ? Military equipment in Japan is literally falling apart. Not a good sign for WW3.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Again. Either buy new equipment or properly maintain the stuff do you have. This is beyond a joke.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Again. Air Force of both countries should never be allowed to fly over populated areas. Accidents happen, but I don’t want my child to die this way.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It’s OK.....it didn’t fall off anything that was American....Non-“News”.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The helicopter, which had four crew members aboard at the time, belongs to the ASDF's larger base in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

Interesting that the ASDF helicopter is based in Okinawa and that problems are not limited to just U.S. Marine helicopters also based in Okinawa.

One would think that the crew would do a proper preflight inspection that would catch an improperly closed cargo door and secure it or report a malfunctioning door and have ground maintenance repair it before flight.

Does the ASDF and U.S. Marines on the Okinawa bases do their own maintenance or outsource the maintenance? In either case, are they adequately budgeted, staffed, and properly trained? Military aircraft are complicated and there's no excuse for sloppiness or haphazard maintenance. And there's no excuse for a flight crew to do a sloppy preflight check either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Who do the airforce have working for them? Laurel and Hardy? Benny Hill? Mr. Bean?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

