Door falls from ASDF helicopter onto island; no injuries reported

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said a door fell from one of its transport helicopters on Tuesday onto a remote island in southwestern Japan, causing no injuries.

The reinforced plastic rear cargo door, weighing about 31 kilograms, was found in a grass field of Okinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters Wednesday morning.

Onodera said he has ordered inspections of cargo doors on all helicopters of the same model used by the ASDF and Ground Self-Defense Force.

According to the ASDF, the CH-47J helicopter was doing take-off and landing drills at a small base on the island when the door fell off at about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The helicopter, which had four crew members aboard at the time, belongs to the ASDF's larger base in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

Kagoshima Gov Satoshi Mitazono called the incident "extremely regrettable" on Tuesday and asked for a thorough investigation.

"I want (the ASDF) to do its utmost not to impact the safety of the people of this prefecture," he said.

