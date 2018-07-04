12 injured after bus crashes into truck in Iwate

A tourist bus carrying nearly 40 people on Wednesday crashed into a truck inside a tunnel in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, leaving a dozen people injured although not in life-threatening condition, police said.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on a one-lane national road in the city in Iwate Prefecture while the bus, carrying a total of 38 men and women in their 30s to 80s, was heading to Jodogahama beach in the city of Miyako, a famous scenic spot in the region, according to the police and the tour operator.

There was a separate accident ahead of the truck that forced its driver to brake hard before the rear-end collision by the bus, they said.

The truck's driver appears not to have been injured, the police said.

