national

Dozens allowed off cruise ship have symptoms such as fever: minister

3 Comments
By Philip FONG
TOKYO

Dozens of passengers allowed off a coronavirus-stricken ship have developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests for the virus, Japan's health minister said Wednesday.

The news came as another death linked to the virus in Japan was reported and the government urged organisers of major events in the next fortnight to consider cancelling or downsizing them to help curb the spread of infections.

The government has contacted 813 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship and found "45 people had certain symptoms", Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

"We asked all of them (who have symptoms) to see a doctor and to take tests."

Around 970 people were allowed off the boat last week after testing negative for the virus, but several have subsequently been diagnosed with the illness.

Japan has come under increasing pressure over its handling of the crisis on the vessel.

Those allowed off the ship after a 14-day quarantine were asked to stay inside, but no formal measures restricting their movement were imposed.

Opposition lawmakers have blamed the government for failing to implement a fresh 14-day quarantine after the passengers left the cruise ship -- as was required by countries that repatriated citizens from the boat.

The foreseeable result of incompetence.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Ya think you should have put them into another quarantine before letting them loose?

Point a finger DIRECTLY at the Abe government for this screw up! If the virus spreads further from contact with these people heads should be rolling!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The government needs another study to tell the public this was the right decision.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This seems quite contrary to the report yesterday from the J-Gov stating the quarantine was handled well. To quote Abe's statement about Fukushima from his Olympic bid, "It's under control!" NOT!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

