Dread and disinfectant: cleaning COVID wards in Japan

Naho has played a crucial role in fighting Japan's two deadly coronavirus waves this year, the worst the country has faced since the pandemic began.
The 21-year-old is not a doctor or a nurse -- she's a cleaner on COVID-19 wards, making sure every surface is sterilized while taking precautions to keep herself safe.
"All the time, I am afraid of the possibility of catching it," Naho, who did not want her surname published, told AFP at the hospital outside Tokyo where she has worked since January.
Japan's outbreak has been less severe than in many other places, with around 14,000 deaths in total.
But two sharp spikes in cases strained medical resources, forced the government to impose emergency restrictions and cast doubt over this summer's Tokyo Olympics.
"At the beginning, there was a period where I found it really difficult," Naho said. "It troubled me not to be able to do anything for the patients who were suffering and groaning in front of me."
At work, she puts on protective gear -- two masks, a visor, gloves, a hairnet and plastic aprons over her clothes.
She assiduously disinfects the floor, beds and everything else, then leaves through a ventilated containment unit, disposing of the plastic items before unzipping the door and stepping out into the corridor.
Case numbers have been brought down by curbs on commercial activities, and the government is now preparing to lift a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.
But with just six percent of the population fully vaccinated so far, experts warn a rebound in infections could soon follow, with five weeks until the Olympics begin.
Naho recalls how harrowing the last surges were.
"Almost all the beds were occupied and nurses who should have finished at 5.00 pm were doing three or four extra hours before going home," she said. "They would thank me because I was easing their burden a little."
Olympic officials say the virus-postponed 2020 Tokyo Games, which open on July 23, can be held safely under strict anti-infection rules.© 2021 AFP
Wobot
Cleaners do a very important job in hospitals and this just sounds like what all cleaners wear. If it was that bad she'd wear a hazmat suit.
virusrex
Both things are wrong, cleaning staff in normal hospitals do not have to wear two masks, googles, visor nor plastic aprons, try to do physical work 8 hours wearing that and you would know why even this is a huge burden, a hazmat suit is even more tiring and make the job more difficult, the reduction of risk from COVID do not compensate the increase of problems related to this extra physical effort. Both things are enough to make cleaning staff quit and get a job in less demanding hospitals for almost the same pay, this causes the nurses to do that job on top of their own and can cause a chain reaction of people quitting until the hospital no longer can treat properly the patients.
It is that bad, that is the whole point of the article, she has seen how the ward fills up with people when the cases spike. Cleaning staff should be part of the support medical personnel prioritized for vaccines, their job is essential in treating patients and they are at a high risk of infection.