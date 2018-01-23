Drive to push Kumamon overseas hits local snag

Kumamoto's drive to promote its popular black bear mascot Kumamon overseas by allowing foreign companies to use its image rights has been met with complaints from local businesses.
Firms in the southwestern prefecture, which previously enjoyed such rights exclusively and for free, said clients overseas have canceled contracts to purchase their Kumamon-related merchandise since the initiative was announced on Jan. 4. One company said the canceled contracts were worth 6 million yen.
Despite the grievances, Kumamoto Gov Ikuo Kabashima appears eager to push ahead with the policy, saying it will be a positive for local businesses in the long run and prevent the unauthorized and malicious use of Kumamon overseas, a trend that has been fast increasing.
"By allowing (the use of Kumamon imagery) across the world, I want to make Kumamon the pride of Kumamoto and Japan by it becoming a mascot that will be loved for 100 years like Mickey Mouse," Kabashima told a recent press conference.
The prefectural government said it will ask foreign businesses using images of Kumamon on their products to pay 5 to 7 percent of the retail price as usage costs.
Local companies in Kumamoto, meanwhile, will also be asked to pay usage fees when their products with Kumamon images are exported. Domestic use of the imagery by local companies will remain free of charge.
The measure is the latest by the prefectural government to promote the red-cheeked mascot overseas and attract foreign tourists to Kumamoto, which was hit hard by a series of powerful earthquakes in April 2016.
Products bearing Kumamon imagery recorded overseas sales of 800 million yen in 2016. Kabashima hopes the new measure will further boost its presence in global markets, building on its existing popularity in Asia.
The prefectural government, nevertheless, faced a barrage of criticism when it held an event Jan 15 attended by 67 people from 48 local companies to explain its move.
One of the attendees said the prefectural government should have solicited their views beforehand, while another said their company "cannot survive if the situation continues."
A company based in Kumamoto city that makes stationary goods and stuffed animals in factories in China and elsewhere told Kyodo News that "half of its products are exported to Hong Kong and Taiwan and the costs of the cancelation amounted to 6 million yen."
Following such criticism, Kabashima said, "We will take heed of the opinions (of local businesses) and provide support according to the circumstances of each company."
"Preventing the unauthorized use of (Kumamon) will also contribute to protecting the businesses of domestic companies in Kumamoto," he said.
The fees to be collected from foreign and domestic companies for use of Kumamon imagery overseas will be allocated for measures to fight unauthorized use of the mascot, the prefectural government said.
Bungle
These firms are moaning since they can no longer rip off their customers by charging whatever they like.
My heart bleeds. /s
Kidas Dom
Good luck in getting Chinese companies to pay up!
Ah_so
Up there with fake Rolexes and illegal downloads of music - we have the unauthorised use of the Kumamon mascot.
Thank you Kyodo news for that fascinating insight into intellectual property.
SaikoPhysco
Talk about putting the "cart before the horse"... "across the world". Come on.... I'll bet that currently lest than 1/10 of 1% of the worlds population even know about Kumamon outside of Japan. So to promote it... they think charging money will help. Get real.
TokyoSage
Licensing is big business - there is even an exhibition for the licensing industry: http://www.licensingexpojapan.com
kohakuebisu
8 million USD in overseas sales is impressive, but if the stuff is being manufactured in China and an overseas retailer is taking 30-40%, that doesn't leave very much for Kumamoto.
If all someone is doing is emailing an order for stationary to China and then selling it to a distributor in HK, then Kumamoto has every right to a decent chunk for providing the character driving the sale. Kumamon was actively used in the earthquake recovery campaign, which will again drive sales. That shouldn't just go in individual's pockets.
thepersoniamnow
Kumamon...like Mickey Mouse now!
I think he’s more happy that this mascot is in the news.
These giant teddy bear mascots really go over my head. I completely miss the point, but at the same time, don’t feel like I’m missing out.
smithinjapan
""By allowing (the use of Kumamon imagery) across the world, I want to make Kumamon the pride of Kumamoto and Japan by it becoming a mascot that will be loved for 100 years like Mickey Mouse,"
Another Japanese with an inferiority complex. The guy says it's to increase business in the long run, but then goes off on a dreamy-eyed rant about how well he wants him, his area, and the prefecture to be known around the world. It's just not going to happen, and certainly not because, once again, someone here has decided what everyone else should like.
Bintaro
Of course, what’s the point of having a 550 years old castle, am I right ?
inkochi
Is the value of the ('Kumamon') brand really to be counted in terms of money to be obtained from registered image royalties?
Years ago Yes. These days No. Any good accountant could have told them that.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
What Smith said x100. These arrogant ojisans inthe boonies think the whole world should love them and their weird, obscure prefecture by mandate.