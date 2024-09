A subway driver forgot to open and close the doors on a train in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

According to the Sapporo City Transportation Bureau, the driver forgot to open the train doors at Jieitai Station at around 11:15 a.m., Sapporo TV reported. About 10 people were unable to board.

The driver realized that he had forgotten to open and close the doors after arriving at the next station, Sumikawa Station.

