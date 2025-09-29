Driver killed, 9 kindergarten children injured in car crash in Chiba

A van carrying kindergartners on Monday crashed into a residential property in Chiba Prefecture, killing the driver and lightly injuring 9 children, local authorities said.

The male driver, who appeared to be in his 40s, was rushed to hospital unconscious and pronounced dead later.

Nine children aged around 4 and 5 sustained minor injuries like nosebleeds and cuts in their mouths in the accident, which occurred at around 8:50 a.m. in Kamagaya. A teacher in her 50s with them was not injured, according to police and firefighters.

The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane before crashing into a wall around a house, according to police.

The crash site is located in a residential area about 1.2 kilometers east of Magomezawa Station on Tobu Railway's Noda Line.

