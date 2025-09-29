 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Driver killed, 9 kindergarten children injured in car crash in Chiba

0 Comments
CHIBA

A van carrying kindergartners on Monday crashed into a residential property in Chiba Prefecture, killing the driver and lightly injuring 9 children, local authorities said.

The male driver, who appeared to be in his 40s, was rushed to hospital unconscious and pronounced dead later.

Nine children aged around 4 and 5 sustained minor injuries like nosebleeds and cuts in their mouths in the accident, which occurred at around 8:50 a.m. in Kamagaya. A teacher in her 50s with them was not injured, according to police and firefighters.

The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane before crashing into a wall around a house, according to police.

The crash site is located in a residential area about 1.2 kilometers east of Magomezawa Station on Tobu Railway's Noda Line.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo