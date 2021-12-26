Driver killed after his car hit by train on crossing in Ibaraki Prefecture

A man was killed after his car was hit by a train on a crossing in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police and JR East, the accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The car was hit by a limited express train on a crossing between Tomobe and Uchihara stations along the Joban line.

The driver was hurled out of his car by the impact. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nobody on the train was injured, police said.

Police said the crossing bar was down at the time of the accident. The train driver told police he saw the car on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

